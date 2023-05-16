PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 16, 2023

By Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

  • Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)
  • Descenders (PS4)
  • Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • After You
  • Another Fisherman’s Tale
  • Arcade Archives MAZINGER Z
  • Baby Storm
  • Basketball Club Story
  • Biz Builder Delux
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
  • Boss Rush: Mythology
  • Death or Treat
  • DRIFTCE
  • Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
  • Garden Simulator
  • Herodes
  • Hidden Bunny
  • HUMANITY
  • Leap From Hell
  • Little Disaster
  • MathLand
  • Monster Battle
  • Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
  • Pursuit Force (PSP)
  • Sudocats
  • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
  • THUNDER
  • Tin Hearts
  • Trackmania
  • TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • Warlander

Next Page: European Update »

Louis Edwards
Louis Edwards

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009 and covers gaming events in the SF Bay area.

Share article

TRENDING

Related