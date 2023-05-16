PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 16, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)
- Descenders (PS4)
- Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- After You
- Another Fisherman’s Tale
- Arcade Archives MAZINGER Z
- Baby Storm
- Basketball Club Story
- Biz Builder Delux
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
- Boss Rush: Mythology
- Death or Treat
- DRIFTCE
- Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Garden Simulator
- Herodes
- Hidden Bunny
- HUMANITY
- Leap From Hell
- Little Disaster
- MathLand
- Monster Battle
- Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
- Pursuit Force (PSP)
- Sudocats
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
- THUNDER
- Tin Hearts
- Trackmania
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Warlander