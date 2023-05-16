PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 16, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)

Descenders (PS4)

Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

After You

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Arcade Archives MAZINGER Z

Baby Storm

Basketball Club Story

Biz Builder Delux

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Boss Rush: Mythology

Death or Treat

DRIFTCE

Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Garden Simulator

Herodes

Hidden Bunny

HUMANITY

Leap From Hell

Little Disaster

MathLand

Monster Battle

Pretty Girls 2048 Strike

Pursuit Force (PSP)

Sudocats

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow

THUNDER

Tin Hearts

Trackmania

TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Walkabout Mini Golf

Warlander

