Ubisoft’s Star Wars Game Release Date Window Reportedly Set

Ubisoft’s Star Wars game was announced some time ago back in 2021, but has yet to get a formal trailer, logo, or even an official name. And while that implies that it’s far off into the distance, a new report states that it’s internally on track to release in the relative near future.

According to Kotaku, the story-driven, open-world Star Wars game from Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division and its sequel, is currently targeting a project release date window of early 2024. Ubisoft’s recent troubling financial report noted that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Skull & Bones were slated for the 12 months alongside “another large game,” and Kotaku’s sources noted that Massive’s Star Wars title is that mystery game.

Ubisoft has delayed all of those above games, meaning that no release window is solid. This applies to the Star Wars title, too, as Kotaku’s sources stated that the plan to put out the game within the current year is “probably too ambitious” and could still slip to the following fiscal year, which stretches from April 2024 to March 2025.Those sources also explained that it hasn’t been progressing well, yet there are hopes that it could still be the “first non-Assassin’s Creed blockbuster” smash hit for Ubisoft in some time.

More will likely be revealed at Ubisoft Forward, which is scheduled for June 12. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Skull & Bones will also probably make an appearance at the event, as well.