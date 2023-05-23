Dead Cells PS5 Version Announced Alongside Castlevania-Focused Physical Editions

Dead Cells has been supported for a long time on PlayStation 4, but that won’t be the only PlayStation version going forward. Evil Empire and Motion Twin have announced that a Dead Cells PS5 port exists and is almost out. That PS5 version is also getting a big physical release alongside the PS4 and Switch versions that focuses on the Return to Castlevania DLC.

The Dead Cells PS5 port is “coming soon”

The Dead Cells PS5 version doesn’t currently have a release date, though. It is currently just listed as “coming soon.”

However, it will be a free upgrade for those who own the game on PS4 and take advantage of some of the console’s strengths. It’ll have custom trigger effects and vibrations and utilize the DualSense’s speaker and lightbar. It’s unclear if saves from the PS4 version will transfer to the PS5 version.

The existence of the PS5 port isn’t a complete surprise, as Gematsu spotted a PS5-specific rating in March.

Dead Cells is also getting even more physical editions, too. The $44.99 standard edition releasing on August 11 includes all of the game’s current DLC, which, obviously, includes its acclaimed Castlevania expansion. The Konami franchise is all over the cover, making this connection quite clear.

The $69.99 Signature Edition is seemingly made for Castlevania fans, as it has more than just a Castlevania cover. This version, which is also being released on August 11, includes many physical Castlevania trinkets and collectibles. These include:

A standard copy of the game with retro reversable cover that harkens back to the PS1 and NES

All of the game’s current DLC

Unique Signature Edition outer sleeves

Alternative disc soundtrack featuring 28 original Castlevania tunes reimagined in a Dead Cells style

A collection of four enamel pins

An exclusive art book

Five snapshot photos souvenirs of the Beheaded in Castlevania

A lenticular castle card

Four Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania postcards featuring printed signatures

A special edition collectors box

Dead Cells is still receiving support almost five years after its 1.0 launch. The Clean Cut update just hit consoles and adds two more weapons, a speedrunning mode, new options for the training room, and more.