PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 23, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)
- Descenders (PS4)
- Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- After Us
- BlackJack Waifu Tour
- Chasm: The Rift PS4&PS5
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story™ PS4 & PS5
- Cubic Figures 2
- Cyber Citizen Shockman
- Death, Soul & Robots
- Degroid
- Dofamine
- Drift Horizon: Car Driving & Tuning
- Glitch Busters: Stuck On You
- Hidden Bunny
- Infini
- Miasma Chronicles
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook
- Nightmare Reaper
- No One Lives Under the Lighthouse
- Red Matter 2
- Rhythm Planet
- Spectrolite
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Supraland: Six Inches Under
- Tilting Tiles: Micro Challenge
- Undergrave
- Under the Warehouse
- Wobbledogs Console Edition