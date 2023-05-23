PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 23, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)

Descenders (PS4)

Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

After Us

BlackJack Waifu Tour

Chasm: The Rift PS4&PS5

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story™ PS4 & PS5

Cubic Figures 2

Cyber Citizen Shockman

Death, Soul & Robots

Degroid

Dofamine

Drift Horizon: Car Driving & Tuning

Glitch Busters: Stuck On You

Hidden Bunny

Infini

Miasma Chronicles

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook

Nightmare Reaper

No One Lives Under the Lighthouse

Red Matter 2

Rhythm Planet

Spectrolite

Star Trek: Resurgence

Supraland: Six Inches Under

Tilting Tiles: Micro Challenge

Undergrave

Under the Warehouse

Wobbledogs Console Edition

Next Page: European Update »