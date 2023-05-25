Diablo 4 Live-Action Trailer Directed by Chloé Zhao

Diablo 4 has had a handful of trailers since its reveal. However, its latest Diablo 4 trailer is a bit different since it was directed by Eternals and Nomadland director Chloé Zhao.

The new Diablo 4 trailer utilizes Hollywood talent

The trailer is just over a minute and has multiple characters speaking to the camera (and presumably the protagonist) to save them, which is a reference to its title, Saviors Wanted. There are some CG shots peppered in, but has a fair bit of live-action acting, as well. Zhao also gave a statement regarding the commercial saying it was “wonderful opportunity” to play in Diablo’s dark world.

“Working with Blizzard, we had the wonderful opportunity to bring the dark, thrilling, and imaginative world of Diablo 4 to life,” said Zhao. “Diablo fans are very passionate, and many have been with the game for over two decades. We want to do right by the fans, honor the game’s rich lores and visceral world building while evoking the strong emotions the players feel while immersing in the game.”

Zhao is known for Marvel’s divisive Eternals, but also gained notoriety for her Academy Award-winning film Nomadland. Her other feature films, Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider, were also received well.