GTA 6 ‘Needs to Be Something You’ve Never Seen Before,” says Take-Two CEO

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. The developers at Rockstar know this — and that’s a tough line to walk when making the game, according to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick,

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Good Time Show podcast (via VGC), Zelnick was asked about the game. According to the CEO, it’s difficult to make something new and exciting while ensuring the game feels familiar enough for established fans.

“In the entertainment business… we adopt our hits like they’re part of us, they’re part of our family, you know, we have a great affinity for them and we take it personally if people screw around with them, like it’s not okay if the creators make a choice that is inconsistent with how we think these hits should be developed,” said Zelnick.

The CEO also notes Rockstar faces these challenges every time a new version of Grand Theft Auto comes out. While it “needs to be something you’ve never seen before,” Zelnick also mentioned that it has to still feel like the series fans have come to know and love.

“I think that’s a challenge that the folks at Rockstar face every time there’s a new iteration of Grand Theft Auto,” Zelnick said. “It needs to be something you’ve never seen before on one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto, and that’s a big challenge for the team. Now, Rockstar’s answer is just seek perfection, seek nothing short of perfection and we’ll get there.”

What do we know about Grand Theft Auto 6?

Not a whole lot is known about the next Grand Theft Auto at present. The title is definitely in development, with recent comments suggesting that the game could come out sometime in 2024. Last year, very early footage of the game leaked online, and showcased new mechanics in the early stages of development at Rockstar.