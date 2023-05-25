Metal Gear Solid Collection Has Older Metal Gears & Physical Version

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is going to have Metal Gear Solid and two of its numbered sequels, but that’s not all. Konami confirmed that the bundle will also include a few older Metal Gear games and even have a physical option.

The Metal Gear Solid Collection will include the MSX2 titles

According to the listing on the PlayStation Store, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will include Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, which both originally came out on the MSX2 in 1987 and 1990, respectively. Metal Gear Solid’s VR Missions (known as Special Missions in PAL regions) will also be in the package, which was a collection of extra challenges that was released in 1999 on the original PlayStation.

The MSX2 titles were also in 2011’s Metal Gear Solid HD Collection. However, Metal Gear Solid was not in that HD compilation, so VR Missions was obviously not included. VR Missions was a downloadable title on the PS3 as a PS1 classic, but it is not often always bundled with Metal Gear Solid. For example, the PS2 bundle of the first three games called Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection that came out just before Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots didn’t have the expansion.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will also be available physically, which Konami confirmed after the fact. The Spanish Konami Twitter account responded to an inquiry about a disc, to which it simply said “yes.” Listings for the physical version have not gone live, though, and it hasn’t been confirmed if it will launch alongside the digital version or not. No prices have been announced for either version, but given how it is slated for the fall, details will likely come in the next couple months.