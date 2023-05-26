Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Leak Reveals Name, Different Versions

A Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 leak suggests that the game is actually in development, with three distinct versions of the game planned.

What do we know about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2?

A recent report from dataminer billbil-kun (via VGC), who has had a fairly successful track record of leaks in the past, suggests that a Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 is actually in the works and will be published by Milestone sometime in the near future.

The report doesn’t mention exact release information, however, so it’s unclear exactly when the game will release or for what platforms it will be available.

Alongside news of the game’s impending release, billbil-kun also reported that three different versions of the game will available for pre-order at some point. The first is the Standard game, and pre-orders will include a “Rust and Fast” DLC bonus.

A Deluxe edition of the game will include the basic game, “Season Pass Vol. 1,” and a handful of DLC’s, including “Twin Mill,” “AR All-Star,” “Speed and Style,” and “Honda Modern Classic.”

Finally, a Legendary edition will also be available for pre-order, and include the game, Season Pass Vol. 1, Season Pass Vol. 2, the previous DLC, and four additional DLC: “Highway 35 WR,” “Monster Trucks,” “Old but Gold,” and “Mercedes-Benz.”

News of a Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 first began popping up after an image of what appeared to be a Hot Wheels toy with the logo for the game appeared online. The original racing game released in 2021, and was a big hit, selling over two million copies and garnering more than 8 million players worldwide in its two years since launch.