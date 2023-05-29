John Wick AAA Video Game Still Planned as Lionsgate Preps Spin-offs

Lionsgate has reiterated plans to create a John Wick AAA video game as it tries to create a “steady cadence” for the brand. The game will likely be made alongside the Ballerina spinoff, a fifth mainline feature film, and a TV series called The Continental.

A John Wick AAA video game was first mentioned last year. In November, Lionsgate revealed it had fielded proposals from developers and was “certainly interested in moving that forward.” In the latest Q4 2023 earnings call, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake mentioned that the company was “continuing to have those conversations:”

As it relates to the video game, we are continuing to have those conversations. There’s a ton of energy around it. What I would say is, with the success of John Wick 4, that actually you see growth from 3 to 4 which is very rare in any franchise, much less an action franchise. It creates a lot of energy and excitement in the company. It does the same with filmmakers, and we’re now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television… really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise, that there’s clear appetite by the audience. Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake

The new AAA game will not be the first game in the franchise, as it follows Bithell Games’ John Wick Hex. No further details were revealed during the earnings call, but the game is set to form part of a “regular cadence of John Wick” media to sate the appetite of fans.

What is certain for now is that Ballerina will be released in 2024. The spin-off movie is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 and sees ballerina-assassin Rooney hunt her family’s murderers. A new mainline movie, currently known as John Wick 5, is also in progress. Meanwhile, Season 1 of The Continental is set to begin on Peacock in September. The TV series focuses on a chain of hotels that are seen as neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld, including hitmen and other murderers.