Recent Diablo 4 Q&A Held by Blizzard Was Apparently Fake

Blizzard Entertainment appears to have taken part in a fake Diablo 4 dev Q&A session with the community. The session was hosted by GamesRadar’s Future Games Show, for which the outlet invited fans to send in their questions about the upcoming title. Unfortunately, it seems that not enough people responded to the call, so someone decided to create fake fan accounts to ask a series of strangely worded questions.

Host of Diablo 4 Q&A addresses allegations of creating fake fan accounts

As spotted by Twitter user Philtacular (via TheGamer), the oddly worded questions were posed by accounts that either didn’t exist, were dormant, or were freshly created. Philtacular’s thread makes for a hilarious read.

Uh oh, only 1 tweet, 13 years ago ? pic.twitter.com/FV1Jv1Sic1 — Philtacular (@pixelsbyphil) May 26, 2023

Uh oh, looks like that account was literally created TODAY after someone on twitch found out it was made by an account that never existed pic.twitter.com/BFkH2kfedr — Philtacular (@pixelsbyphil) May 26, 2023

Although Blizzard is being accused of creating the fake accounts, it looks like the show’s host may have been more of a culprit here. As pointed out by fellow journalist Jason Schreier, Future Games Show put out a call for community questions but it appears that no one responded. The outlet understandably didn’t want to cancel the Q&A, so they decided to roll with it.

This morning, Future Games Show put out a statement on Twitter explaining their side:

Last week we published a video: ‘Diablo 4 devs answer YOUR questions’



These were a mix of community *and* FGS editorial team questions.



We did not make this distinction clear, and have updated the video’s headline and thumb.



Sorry. We will do better.https://t.co/D09t4CIuel — FutureGamesShow (@FutureGamesShow) May 30, 2023

However, this doesn’t explain the fake accounts.

Diablo 4 will release on June 5, with early access kicking off on June 1.