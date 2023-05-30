Tekken 8 Closed Beta Rumored After Playtest Listing Discovered

A Tekken 8 closed beta may be coming soon, after a playtest listing was discovered on Steam.

The Tekken 8 Closed Beta Playtest was supposedly released today

The Steam database listing had a release date of May 30 for the Tekken 8 Playlist, but that’s likely a placeholder. Bandai Namco is yet to officially announce a closed beta for the game; however, the appearance of the app implies one may be on the way. The playtest is now hidden to the public on Steam, but is still visible on SteamDB.

So far, Bandai Namco has only confirmed a series of offline closed alpha tests. These ended just a couple of days ago.

So far, testing for Tekken 8 has taken place four esports events: EVO Japan 2023, The Mixup 2023, PlayX4, and Combo Breaker. The purpose of these on-site events was to “gather ideas for adjusting the Battle System” in competitive play. Now, players are hoping there will be a closed beta announced at Summer Game Fest on June 8 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 to try out the game’s cross-play and rollback netcode.

In the meantime, players been introduced to the latest Tekken 8 addition: Bryan Fury. Fury is a former cop turned psychotic cyborg, and hasn’t missed a mainline game since Tekken 3. He’s the 15th fighter to be added to the roster, alongside Nina, Kazuya, Jin Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Jun Kazama, Ling Xiaoyu, Leroy Smith, Asuka Kazama, Lili, and Hwoarang.

Tekken 8 is currently scheduled to be released during the current financial year — so before April 2024. While some hope for a 2023 release, chances of this happening during the Tekken World Tour 2023 is slim.