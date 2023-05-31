Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Will Reuse the Voice Lines From the Original

Konami spoke obtusely about the cast for the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, noting that it would have “all of the original voice characters.” However, the company has been much more direct and explained that the remake will reuse the voice lines from the 2004 original.

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake voice cast will be the same

Tommy Williams, the head of communications in the Americas for Konami, gave a more detailed response to The Verge. According to Williams, the game will “reuse the voice lines from the original game with no changes.”

While heavily implying some form of vocal continuity between the two games, the original statement left some room for interpretation since it having the “original voice characters” wasn’t the most clear way to put it. Longtime Snake actor David Hayter also cheekily gave credence to the notion that he was returning in some form through a post and liking select tweets about Metal Gear Solid.

The initial wording meant that it could have been completely new recordings with the same or a similar cast like the Dead Space, Final Fantasy 7, and Resident Evil 4 remakes. But it was also possible that Konami would go down the Last of Us Part I route and reuse the same dialogue, which ended up being the case. It’s also a possible reason why the reveal trailer didn’t have any dialogue. Regardless, Konami has not released any footage of the older dialogue in action, and it’s unclear when that day will come.