Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Story Trailer Sets Ghastly Stakes & Release Date Window

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was already confirmed for 2023 for PlayStation VR2 and Quest headsets (Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro). Now developer nDreams has gotten a little more specific about the VR game, noting that it will release in fall 2023.

The trailer also lays out the stakes for the story by asking who the Ghost Lord is, why he’s in San Francisco, and what his goals are. It sounds like he’s trying to harness or create clean energy and aims to use the prison on Alcatraz Island for his nefarious deeds. There’s no more specific release date or price for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, but those details will presumably come later in the year.

nDreams held a short creator roundtable after the show and went through various questions. Art director Jack Bromhead said busting ghosts is all about teamwork and upgrading gear (using currency gained during missions) is key to getting better at trapping ghosts. Bromhead also stated that there will also be Mini-Pufts in the game and the overall stylized art direction is so that the ghosts and characters stick out from the dark environments.