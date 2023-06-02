New GTA Online Update Features New Jobs, Vehicles, and More

A new GTA Online update is coming soon, bringing with it the addition of tons of new content for players exploring Los Santos.

According to Rockstar, the new GTA Online update, titled GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries, will release on June 13, 2023, for all players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The highly anticipated summer update will include tons of new content as well, including new gameplay, vehicles, jobs, weapons, and more.

The new GTA Online update will have players joining up in the Los Santos Angels, a group of elite pilots who are trying to take down the private military faction Merryweather Security. As part of the Los Santos Angels, players will play through various missions that have them stealing data from server farms, conducting raids, and more.

Of course, the update is also set to include new things for players to play with as well, including a brand-new tactical SMG, daily time trials, new vehicles, and more. Rockstar has also said it addressed a handful of player-requested improvements to the game, including:

When calling Mors Mutual Insurance, you’ll be able to claim all destroyed vehicles at once.

An alternate sprint control option (hold to sprint) will be added to the Settings Menu.

Custom description tags for garages to help quickly locate your favorite rides.

The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will become eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.

Updates to the Creator to incorporate additional props and weather options, including snow.

More information, including news about future gameplay, vehicles, and activities appearing in the new update will come before the update’s launch on June 13.