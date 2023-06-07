Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s New Vondel Map Coming in Season 4

Season 4 is due to launch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, with the new Vondel map as the main feature. The roadmap also lists more than half a dozen new features that will also be introduced at the start of the season, with more coming in the mid-season Reloaded update slated for next week.

Warzone 2 Season 4 will arrive at 9 a.m. PT on June 14. The medium-sized Vondel is set up for use in Resurgence and DMZ modes at launch, as well as the limited-time Lockdown mode. Standard battle royale won’t be supported until later in the season.

Vondel is set amidst the waterfront district and canal system of a Baroque European city that mixes modern architecture with historical structures. Points of interest include a Saxon medieval castle, an abandoned zoo, and a Greek Revival–styled City Hall. Apart from those, houses and small alleyways provide plenty of cover, while different road types and canals offer access for a variety of vehicles.

The new Lockdown mode won’t arrive until June 28. It will task teams of four players with capturing and holding zones spread around the new map. Custom loadouts are available at the start of the match, which lasts approximately twice as long as a standard Hardpoint round.

Other new features include a four-passenger Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV), weapons, operators, and the Reinforcement Flare field upgrade. The latter is unlocked during the Assault on Vondel event, which will also bring back Favorite Supply Boxes. New Resurgence features include Dynamic Resurgence Timers and Vengeance Icons that help with squad respawns.

Finally, there are expanded DMZ features such as dynamic fog, urgent missions, more narrative content, and a centralized operating hub.