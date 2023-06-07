No Man’s Sky Singularity Trailer Lays Out Big Free Update

Hello Games is still not done with its space exploration game. The studio released a trailer for the No Man’s Sky Singularity update, which brings a slew of new features to the title.

As noted by Hello Games’ website, Singularity follows a mysterious narrative from robot heads in this second chapter of the narrative (the first chapter was introduced in the Interceptor update). Hello Games said it didn’t want to spoil much, but this will look into a bit of the history and origin of the harmonic camps with a story “that touches upon artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.” This expedition will last around five weeks.

Completing the expedition unlocks a customization set based on the items in the mission. One of these items is an automaton suit with either a Atlantid of Crimson head. There are also posters players can decorate their base with, a jetpack trail, a crimson freighter trail, living fragment base decorations, and a wayfarer’s helm.

There are full patch notes that go into all the bug fixes, of which there are many. Here are the full No Man’s Sky 4.3 update patch notes: