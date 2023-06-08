Blasphemous 2 Release Date Leaked as Trailer Goes Up Early on PS Store

The Blasphemous 2 release date has made its way online, with the date for The Game Kitchen and Team17’s Metroidvania sequel appearing in a seemingly early post.

The Blasphemous 2 release date is set for August 24, 2023, according to a trailer that popped up on the PlayStation Store (via Gematsu). The trailer has yet to appear online, but is available on consoles for those who look up the game.

At the end of the trailer, the release date is shown. It’s unclear whether or not the trailer was uploaded a bit early or not, but fans won’t have to wait long to return to the world of Cvstodia.

There's a new trailer for Blasphemous II on PlayStation Store (viewable on console) with an August 24 release date. Announcement coming today I'm assuming. pic.twitter.com/WFtKZWh3Ro — Gematsu (@gematsu) June 8, 2023

Originally released in 2019, Blasphemous is a Metroidvania action-adventure that saw players taking control of the “Pentinent One,” a silent knight who travels across the land and takes down a variety of enemies. The game received a handful of free updates, with the final chapter of its story, “Wounds of Eventide,” releasing in December 2021.

The sequel was also announced in 2021, although nothing had been seen of the game util a surprise showing at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase earlier this year. Currently, it’s unknown exactly what platforms the sequel will be available for, but the original game was available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.