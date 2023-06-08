The Witcher: Geralt Voice Actor Doug Cockle Gives Prostate Cancer Update

Doug Cockle — best known for playing Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series — has revealed he’s been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Earlier this week, Cockle revealed on Twitter that he went for a random check and tested positive for prostate cancer. Cockle said treatment is “ongoing but looking good so far,” then urged men over the age of 50 to get screened.

I had no idea. Random check and Boom… I have full blown prostate cancer. Treatment ongoing but looking good so far. Men over 50… get a PSA test… just in case. ?❤️ More info at @ProstateUK #MensHealth #health #prostatecancerawareness #prostatehealth https://t.co/HFItTImvU2 — Doug Cockle ?⚔️? (@DCockle) June 6, 2023

Following Cockle’s tweet, well-wishes poured in from several people. Among them were staff at CD Projekt, including narrative director Philip Weber and global community director Marcin Momot. The official Witcher Twitter account also reached out, as did Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer and BAFTA head Luke Hebblethwaite.

Cockle is best known for his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series, but has also featured in number of titles. Most recently, he starred in Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown, as well as Monster Hunter: World, Horizon Zero Dawn, Smite, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and more.