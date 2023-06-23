ESA Responds to E3 2024 & 2025 Cancellation Rumors

Following reports that both E3 2024 and E3 2025 had been canceled, The ESA has responded. The organization notes it hasn’t made any concrete decisions on what the future holds for the convention.

What did The ESA say about E3 2024 and E3 2025?

This week, notes from a meeting packet of the Los Angeles City Tourism Board found their way online. A summary of planned city conventions was found. Within were mentions of “E3 cancellations for 2024 and 2025”.

According to The Entertainment Software Association — the owner of E3 — (via VGC), the group is in discussions on the future of E3.

“ESA is currently having conversations about E3 2024 (and beyond), and no final decisions about the event have been made at this time,” reads the statement.

The future of E3 has been up in the air for the last few years. After not taking place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 2021 was an online-only event. Following that, E3 2022 was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

E3 2023 was set to take place from June 13-16, 2023, but cancelled due to what organizer ReedPop called a lack of “sustained interest.”



“It simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry,” claimed the organization.

With E3’s future uncertain, a wealth of other events have sprung up in the meantime. Geoff Keighley’s rival event, Summer Game Fest, took place on June 8, 2023. Ubisoft, Microsoft, and Sony – among others – held their own shows either in May or June of this year.