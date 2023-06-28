Is Fable Coming to PS5 or Is It Xbox & PC Exclusive?

Is Fable coming out on PS5, or is it an Xbox or PC exclusive? The Fable reboot is an upcoming action RPG developed by Playground Games, the same developer known for the Forza Horizon series. The Fable franchise has been on hold for over a decade at this point, with the latest installment being Fable: The Journey for Xbox 360. First mentioned back in 2017 by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the game was featured during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase where actor Richard Ayoade played a giant. Here’s all you need to know about Fable PS5 release date.

Is Fable coming out on PS5?

No, Fable isn’t coming out on PS5.

Since Xbox Game Studios owns Playground Games, Fable is an Xbox exclusive. It has been announced for release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. While other Xbox-owned studios like Mojang have still created games for PlayStation platforms, with Minecraft Legends releasing on PS5 and PS4, there’s no indication that this Fable reboot will be doing the same.

Is Fable an Xbox & PC exclusive?

Yes, Fable is a Xbox & PC exclusive.

This isn’t terrible surprising, not alone for the reasons already stated, but because the Fable franchise has never been on PlayStation in the first place. From the original Fable released in 2004, Fable II in 2008, and Fable III in 2010, the game has been exclusive to Xbox platforms and/or PC.

The game’s synopsis reads:

“What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever.”

For more Fable updates, you can check out the game’s trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase and our review for Fable: The Journey which was built from the ground up to use the Kinect.