Is Payday 3 Coming to PS5 or Is It Xbox Exclusive?

Is Payday 3 coming out on PS5, or is it an Xbox exclusive? Developed by Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios, Payday 3 is the much-anticipated third installment in the heist-based FPS series and is a direct sequel to Payday 2. At the end of that game, the heisters decide to part ways, but they have decided to come back. It’s taken a long time for Payday 3 to be fully developed, with Overkill Software announcing the game all the way back in May 2016. Fortunately, the game is already set to release on September 21, 2023, so fans won’t need to wait too much longer to get their hands on it. Here’s all you need to know about whether or not there’s a Payday 3 PS5 release date.

Is Payday 3 coming out on PS5?

Yes, Payday 3 is coming out on PS5.

As detailed in the FAQ on the game’s official website, Payday 3 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will cost $39.99 at launch and can be pre-ordered on all these platforms at various retailers and storefronts.

Is Payday 3 an Xbox exclusive?

No, Payday 3 is not an Xbox exclusive.

Perhaps some of the confusion comes from Payday 3 gameplay being featured during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. But it’s become clear that the game will be multiplatform. Payday 3 will support crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms, so that you can form a party easily.

The game’s synopsis reads:

“The PAYDAY Gang once struck fear into the hearts of law enforcement and citizenry all across the United States, with some reports accusing them of crimes as far away as Russia. The seemingly unstoppable criminals were responsible for a spree of audacious heists, made even more remarkable by the fact that the gang was never caught.

Then, one day, the robberies that shook the world suddenly ceased. The PAYDAY Gang seemed to vanish off the face of the Earth. This peaceful reprieve has lasted years… But peacetime never lasts forever.”

