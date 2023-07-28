Broforce Forever Release Date Set, Includes New Characters & More

Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives announced on Friday that the 2015 hit indie game Broforce is getting its much-anticipated final update next month. Alongside revealing the Broforce Forever release date, the teams unveiled what will be in the giant patch.

When does Broforce Forever release?

The official Broforce Forever release date is set for August 8, 2023, and will be completely free to those who own the game. In its announcement, Devolver also revealed that the game would come to Xbox for the first time, with an Xbox One version set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

The new update will add in six new playable “bros” to the game, all of which are riffs on various 90s television and movie heroes, including Broffy the Vampire Slayer, Demolition Bro, and Xebro, a play on Xena, Warrior Princess.

The full list of new playable bros can be seen below:

Seth Brondle

Harness the calculating intelligence and acid-spitting allure of Broforce Forever’s biggest bug yet. Climb on ceilings and utilize explosive teleportation as you swat evildoers like flies.

Xebro

Use your formidable fighting and flying Chakram skills to help those who are unable to defend themselves. Strike fear into the hearts of terrorism with your war cry, then cut them up real good with your sword.

Desperabro

Harness the power of music to enchant evil before blowing it away with dual-sawed-off shotguns. Every man deserves one last chance to dance before he dies.

Broffy the Vampire Slayer

Become the thing monsters have nightmares about, a stake-throwing, unholy monster purging, self-resurrecting teenage Slayer.

Bro Gummer

Embrace freedom in the most patriotic way possible: OVERKILL. Snipe your way around the world vanquishing evil with pinpoint accuracy, or just get back to basics and ram dynamite down its throat.

Demolition Bro

Send a maniac to catch a maniac. With his Bouncing Bomberman Bomb and Freeze Grenade, this Bro is ready to put evildoers right back where they belong… ON ICE.

The update will also include new enemies for the bros to take on, including “Motorbike Maniacs,” who will look to take you down with their bikes or via explosives.

New challenge levels — dubbed “Muscle Temples” in the update — will also be added into the game. Character Indiana Brones is tasked with making his way through various difficult zones while defeating enemies and unlocking skills along the way.

Originally released in 2015, Broforce is a side-scrolling run-and-gun platform game that began as a game jam entry in 2012.