Armored Core 6 Supports 4K, 60FPS on PS5

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have revealed Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon‘s frame rate and resolution for all platforms, including the PS5 and PS4. The game is scheduled for release this Friday, August 25.
Armored Core 6 PS5, PS4 resolution and frame rate
The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Armored Core 6 are identical. However, the PS4 supports higher resolution than Xbox One. The game is locked at 30FPS on last-gen consoles including the PS4 Pro. Resolution-wise, Xbox One X fares slightly better than the PS4 Pro.
A breakdown for all platforms is as follows:
PS5
Max Resolution: Up to 3840×2160
Frame rate: Up to 60FPS
HDR: Supported
Raytracing: Supported (Garage only)
PS4 Pro
Max Resolution: Up to 3200×1800
Frame rate: Up to 30FPS
HDR: Supported
Base PS4
Max Resolution: Up to 1920×1080
Frame rate: Up to 30FPS
HDR: Supported
Xbox Series X
Max Resolution: Up to 3840×2160
Frame rate: Up to 60FPS
HDR: Supported
Raytracing: Supported (Garage only)
Xbox Series S
Max Resolution: Up to 2560X1440
Frame rate: Up to 60FPS
HDR: Supported
Raytracing: Supported (Garage only)
Xbox One X
Max Resolution: Up to 3840×2160
Frame rate: Up to 30FPS
HDR: Supported
Xbox One
Max Resolution: Up to 1600×900
Frame rate: Up to 30FPS
HDR: Not Supported