Armored Core 6 Supports 4K, 60FPS on PS5

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have revealed Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon‘s frame rate and resolution for all platforms, including the PS5 and PS4. The game is scheduled for release this Friday, August 25.

Armored Core 6 PS5, PS4 resolution and frame rate

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Armored Core 6 are identical. However, the PS4 supports higher resolution than Xbox One. The game is locked at 30FPS on last-gen consoles including the PS4 Pro. Resolution-wise, Xbox One X fares slightly better than the PS4 Pro.

A breakdown for all platforms is as follows:

PS5

Max Resolution: Up to 3840×2160

Frame rate: Up to 60FPS

HDR: Supported

Raytracing: Supported (Garage only)

PS4 Pro

Max Resolution: Up to 3200×1800

Frame rate: Up to 30FPS

HDR: Supported

Base PS4

Max Resolution: Up to 1920×1080

Frame rate: Up to 30FPS

HDR: Supported

Xbox Series X

Max Resolution: Up to 3840×2160

Frame rate: Up to 60FPS

HDR: Supported

Raytracing: Supported (Garage only)

Xbox Series S

Max Resolution: Up to 2560X1440

Frame rate: Up to 60FPS

HDR: Supported

Raytracing: Supported (Garage only)

Xbox One X

Max Resolution: Up to 3840×2160

Frame rate: Up to 30FPS

HDR: Supported

Xbox One

Max Resolution: Up to 1600×900

Frame rate: Up to 30FPS

HDR: Not Supported