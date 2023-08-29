Immortality PS5 Port in the Works

Immortality was an acclaimed FMV game that came out on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile in 2022. It skipped PlayStation systems, but it seems like the unique title is now being released on PS5.

Immortality is coming to PS5

Working on it 🙂 — Sam Barlow ? IMMORTALITY (@mrsambarlow) August 29, 2023

Creator Sam Barlow casually mentioned the port on Twitter. When prompted on a possible Immortality PS5 port, Barlow simply noted that he was “working on it” while adding a smiling emoticon. He didn’t offer any sort of window, so it’s unclear when it would be coming out. A PS4 version also was not mentioned, but given how Immortality didn’t come to Xbox One, it likely won’t come to Sony’s last-gen console, either.

Barlow had previously hinted that a PS5 version was incoming. In May 2023, Barlow tweeted that a PS5 port “[sounded] like a good idea!”

Immortality is just coming up on its one-year anniversary, as it first was released on Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 30, 2022. Netflix also put out a mobile version in November 2022.

Immortality was lauded for its one-of-a-kind approach to storytelling, earning it an average score of 88 on OpenCritic. It’s also the third FMV video game from Barlow, who previously worked on Her Story and Telling Lies, the latter of which made its way to PS4 (as well as Nintendo Switch, iOS, Xbox One, and PC). Both were also praised for their puzzle-like narratives that mainly used videos of real actors to tell their stories in nontraditional ways.