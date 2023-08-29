PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 29, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)

dreams (PS4/PSVR)

PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

PSVR Games

ALVO VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

01 Deadliest Zone Catch — Boat Crab & Fishing Simulator

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN

ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™

Ashina: The Red Witch

Blasphemous 2

Chess Royal

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

EVERSPACE™ 2

Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks

Firewall Ultra

Goodbye Volcano High

Jets’n’Guns 2

King of the Hat

LogiKing

Lost Eidolons

The Making of Karateka PS4 & PS5

Remorse: The List

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles

RIDE 5

Sea of Stars

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate

Truth

Under The Waves

