PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 29, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)
- dreams (PS4/PSVR)
- PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- ALVO VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 01 Deadliest Zone Catch — Boat Crab & Fishing Simulator
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN
- ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™
- Ashina: The Red Witch
- Blasphemous 2
- Chess Royal
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks
- Firewall Ultra
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Jets’n’Guns 2
- King of the Hat
- LogiKing
- Lost Eidolons
- The Making of Karateka PS4 & PS5
- Remorse: The List
- Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
- RIDE 5
- Sea of Stars
- Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate
- Truth
- Under The Waves