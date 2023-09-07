Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Tech Analysis Shows Decent Port Job

The Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 port is finally out for everyone, giving those with only a PlayStation system an RPG to play in wake of Starfield’s Xbox and PC exclusivity. And while console ports don’t always go over smoothly, early reports of Baldur’s Gate 3’s technical performance on PS5 have been promising, backing up Larian’s words that it was built with PS5 in mind.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 port runs well, according to early reports

Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie performed the analysis and found that the PS5 version is running many settings at Ultra. Textures and shadow quality were pointed out as being comparable between the two, while PS5 benefits from a slightly stronger depth of field. Quality Mode is also running natively at 1440p. Performance Mode looks similar, but has slightly more visual artifacting.

Performance Mode also seems to mostly hit its 60 frames per second target in both indoor and outdoor environments, even during combat. The city in the title’s third act, though, does have some slowdown where performance can drop well under 30 frames per second in some instances in both modes. There is also some screen tearing as it drops frames. Quality Mode also doesn’t have motion blur, which Mackenzie stated it makes the mode feel “a bit choppier than it probably should.”

Even with these small hiccups, Mackenzie noted that it was a “pretty good experience on PS5 hardware” and that the PS5 version “just about does the job” for users that don’t have access to a beefy PC. However, he still noted that Larian Studios still has some issues to iron out on mid-range PCs and PS5. The team has already been quick to fix some issues, so it’s possible that more remedies will come down the line.