Everything Announced at the September PlayStation State of Play

The September PlayStation State of Play event had plenty of announcements and reveals. It can all be a lot to take in, so here’s everything that was announced at the September PlayStation State of Play.

Baby Steps

A trailer for the Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, and Gabe Cuzzillo-developed physics-based platformer dropped, showing off the methodical and silly walking simulator.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

The upcoming PS VR2 game got a release date of October 26 alongside a trailer previewing the multiplayer ghostbusting action.

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

The Resident Evil 4 Remake’s DLC story and the free Mercenaries mode are both set to release on September 21.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has shown off more of Pandora and the characters of the upcoming title based on James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise.

Ghostrunner 2

A trailer for Ghostrunner 2’s demo was provided, with the demo now being available on the PlayStation Store.

Helldivers II

Gameplay from the upcoming multiplayer co-op shooter Helldivers 2 was part of the showcase, showing battles against massive foes. It’ll release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8, 2024.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The open world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was detailed by Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar, alongside a second video showing off the content of the sequel’s Digital Deluxe version.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn was revealed, with this new scenario requiring the main Tales of Arise game to be played. It will release for the PlayStation 4 and 5 on November 9, 2023.

Foamstars

An open beta announcement trailer for Foamstars made its debut, which is set to take place from September 29 to October 1.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation 5 release date was revealed in a video, with it set for October 11, 2023.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

A good deal of new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth content was shown, alongside a release date reveal of February 29, 2024.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Senior Editor.

