Forever Skies: Sci-Fi Survival Game Will Be PS5 Console Exclusive

Developer Far From Home has released a new Forever Skies trailer, revealing that the game will be PS5 exclusive.

The first-person sci-fi survival game will have its exclusive console release on the PlayStation 5 on the same day that the full version of the game launches on Steam. The final version of the game, which currently has a release date window of 2024, will have single-player and support up to four-player co-op.

“Far From Home has teamed up with PlayStation to focus on making Forever Skies the best it can be for its console debut,” Andrzej Blumenfeld, Forever Skies Gameplay Lead stated. “So, at the end of PC Early Access when we’re ready to release the full game, we’ll be launching it on PlayStation 5 for consoles. Worry not though, this will not affect the ongoing development or release of the Steam version which will come out at the same time.”

You can view the new Forever Skies trailer on YouTube below:

What is Forever Skies about?

“In Forever Skies you are a scientist returning to Earth destroyed by a global ecological disaster,” the game’s description reads. “You will fly a high-tech airship, expand, rebuild and repair it. Look for and scavenge resources to survive, and face the dangers of the surface. Search for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness.”