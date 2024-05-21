PlayStation Store Update Worldwide May 21, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse

Announced

ASMR Slicing

ATOM RPG: TRUDOGRAD

Awesome Pea 3

Bikini Beach: Anime Girls Assault

Bubble Riders

Cazzarion: Zombie Drive

Claws & Feathers 3

Cleansheet Football

Devil Girl

Dungeon Arsenal

Electronics Puzzle Lab

Fantasy Beauties

Finding America: The Pacific Northwest Collector’s Edition

Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition

FoxyRush

Heaven Impact

Ice Crush 10.000 BC

INDIKA

Jewel Match Atlantis Solitaire Collector’s Edition

Kyukyoku TigerHeli -TOAPLAN ARCADE GARAGE-

Learn to Play Vol. 2 – A Simple Shooter

Little Legs

Lots of Things Collector’s Edition

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

Mounted Knights Battle : Medieval Warrior Honor Simulator

Musashi vs Cthulhu

Mutant Express

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

Paper Trail

Please Fix The Road

PO’ed: Definitive Edition

Pool Party

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER

Risky Roads

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics

Stars, Stripes, and Subgames

STRIDE: Fates

Sweetest Monster

System Shock

Teletext Chaser

Trust No One

Undercat

Worms Pinball [PS1 Emulation]

XDefiant

