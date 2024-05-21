PlayStation Store Update Worldwide May 21, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse
- Announced
- ASMR Slicing
- ATOM RPG: TRUDOGRAD
- Awesome Pea 3
- Bikini Beach: Anime Girls Assault
- Bubble Riders
- Cazzarion: Zombie Drive
- Claws & Feathers 3
- Cleansheet Football
- Devil Girl
- Dungeon Arsenal
- Electronics Puzzle Lab
- Fantasy Beauties
- Finding America: The Pacific Northwest Collector’s Edition
- Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition
- FoxyRush
- Heaven Impact
- Ice Crush 10.000 BC
- INDIKA
- Jewel Match Atlantis Solitaire Collector’s Edition
- Kyukyoku TigerHeli -TOAPLAN ARCADE GARAGE-
- Learn to Play Vol. 2 – A Simple Shooter
- Little Legs
- Lots of Things Collector’s Edition
- Morbid: The Lords of Ire
- Mounted Knights Battle : Medieval Warrior Honor Simulator
- Musashi vs Cthulhu
- Mutant Express
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- Paper Trail
- Please Fix The Road
- PO’ed: Definitive Edition
- Pool Party
- Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER
- Risky Roads
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
- Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics
- Stars, Stripes, and Subgames
- STRIDE: Fates
- Sweetest Monster
- System Shock
- Teletext Chaser
- Trust No One
- Undercat
- Worms Pinball [PS1 Emulation]
- XDefiant