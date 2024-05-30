Until Dawn Remake Gameplay Trailer Unleashed. Game Now Hits PS5 & PC Fall 2024

until dawn remake gameplay trailer

By Neil Bolt

Ballistic Moon’s Until Dawn remake got a gameplay trailer at State of Play and it was confirmed it comes to PS5 and PC this Fall.

The game previously had a 2025 release window, so this is a lovely rare case of a big game getting pushed well forward instead of back (for now, of course).

Apart from obviously looking a lot sharper, there seemed to be some subtle changes such as new camera angles and a subtler representation of the choice system.

When eight friends return to the isolated lodge where two of their group vanished a year prior, fear tightens its icy grip, and their mountain retreat descends into a nightmare with no escape.

Face your fears and determine who survives Until Dawn in this seminal horror classic rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 consoles and PC.

Neil became a horror fan from just a nightmare-inducing glimpse of the Ghoulies VHS cover and a book on how to draw ghosts. It escalated from there and now that's almost all he writes and talks about.

