Until Dawn Remake Gameplay Trailer Unleashed. Game Now Hits PS5 & PC Fall 2024

Ballistic Moon’s Until Dawn remake got a gameplay trailer at State of Play and it was confirmed it comes to PS5 and PC this Fall.

The game previously had a 2025 release window, so this is a lovely rare case of a big game getting pushed well forward instead of back (for now, of course).

Apart from obviously looking a lot sharper, there seemed to be some subtle changes such as new camera angles and a subtler representation of the choice system.

Until Dawn remake gameplay trailer

When eight friends return to the isolated lodge where two of their group vanished a year prior, fear tightens its icy grip, and their mountain retreat descends into a nightmare with no escape.

Face your fears and determine who survives Until Dawn in this seminal horror classic rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 consoles and PC.