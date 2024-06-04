PlayStation Store Update Worldwide June 4, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- AEW Fight Forever
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
- Streets of Rage 4
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition
- Arcade Archives CUE BRICK
- Astor: Blade of the Monolith
- The Bike – Moto Ride Simulator
- Capes
- Cazzarion: Car Chase
- Cazzarion: Rocket Raid
- Cazzarion: Star Collector
- Crazy Kung Fu
- DIFFICULT CLIMBING GAME
- D MISSILE
- Downward: Enhanced Edition
- F1® 24
- Fantasy Beauties
- Father’s Day Journey
- Garten of Banban
- Garten of Banban 2
- Garten of Banban 3
- Garten of Banban 4
- Ginger – The Tooth Fairy
- Horizon Chase 2
- INDIKA
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game
- Marble Maze
- Mars Base
- Musashi vs Cthulhu
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- O-VOID: Console Edition
- Offroad Jeep Driving
- Phantom Fury
- Project 13
- Reaper Survivors
- Seed of Life
- SKELER BOY
- Sugar Mess – Let’s Play Jolly Battle
- Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight
- Terminal 81
- Traffic Race 3D 2
- Umbraclaw
- Zombie Legion