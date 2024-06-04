PlayStation Store Update Worldwide June 4, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

AEW Fight Forever

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Streets of Rage 4

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

Arcade Archives CUE BRICK

Astor: Blade of the Monolith

The Bike – Moto Ride Simulator

Capes

Cazzarion: Car Chase

Cazzarion: Rocket Raid

Cazzarion: Star Collector

Crazy Kung Fu

DIFFICULT CLIMBING GAME

D MISSILE

Downward: Enhanced Edition

F1® 24

Fantasy Beauties

Father’s Day Journey

Garten of Banban

Garten of Banban 2

Garten of Banban 3

Garten of Banban 4

Ginger – The Tooth Fairy

Horizon Chase 2

INDIKA

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Marble Maze

Mars Base

Musashi vs Cthulhu

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

O-VOID: Console Edition

Offroad Jeep Driving

Phantom Fury

Project 13

Reaper Survivors

Seed of Life

SKELER BOY

Sugar Mess – Let’s Play Jolly Battle

Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight

Terminal 81

Traffic Race 3D 2

Umbraclaw

Zombie Legion

