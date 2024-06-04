XDefiant Update Fixes Crossplay and Social Issues

Ubisoft has released a new XDefiant update addressing various technical issues. The Year 1 Season 0.2 update mainly focuses on fixing problems with crossplay and the game’s social features. It also addressed a handful of miscellaneous bugs, including one unique to the PlayStation 5.

XDefiant Update Y1S0.2 is relatively small and very focused. Instead of adding new content, Ubisoft’s focus was on fixing known issues with the multiplayer shooter’s crossplay, matchmaking, and other features. This included fixing a texture bug caused by players joining games that were in progress and improving security. One unusual bug allowed PlayStation 4 players to enter what were supposed to be inaccessible areas.

The full patch notes for XDefiant Update Y1S0.2 are below:

Social

While in a party, we now display the most restrictive Crossplay setting among the party members, as it applies to the whole party. Also fixed an issue where party members with differing Crossplay settings couldn’t matchmake.

Fixed an issue with displaying incorrect player names on some Social screens.

Fixed a crash caused by spamming open/close View Party Invites.

On consoles, Ubisoft Connect party invites could display as if they were coming from Xbox or PlayStation Network friends. Fixed that, along with some other weird invite-related things.

Miscellaneous