PS Plus Extra/Premium June 2024 Game Revealed, Will Be Part of Regular Lineup

Sony has revealed one of the games headed to PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2024 as part of the regular lineup. Not to be confused with June’s bonus games from the ongoing Days of Play campaign, the month’s regular catalog additions will be announced in full later. For now, players can expect to see Ubisoft’s Anno 1800 join the service.

When to expect PS Plus Extra, Premium June 2024’s full games lineup

The complete catalog update is expected be announced next week. However, Sony confirmed Anno 1800’s addition early. The game will be joining the Ubisoft+ Classics catalog, which is included in Extra and Premium memberships at no additional cost.

As for the Days of Play campaign, many of the bonus PS Plus games have already gone live. Cricket 24 goes live for Extra and Premium today whereas PSVR 2 additions for Premium members will go live tomorrow, June 6. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will join Extra and Premium on June 7, and finally, PS2 bonus games for Premium subscribers will become available starting June 11.

You can check out the full list of bonus PS Plus Extra and Premium games in our previous article.