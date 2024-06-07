The Thing: Remastered Coming to PlayStation This Year From Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios has confirmed it is working on The Thing: Remastered, an update of the 2002 horror game based on John Carpenter’s movie.

Yesterday, Nightdive teased its latest remaster with a single image. That image was taken from an altered version of the original box art for The Thing video game. It’s now been confirmed The Thing: Remastered will be coming later this year. Platforms include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and Steam. A Nintendo Switch version is also in the works.

The first look at the game shows the visual upgrades made thanks to Nightdive’s proprietary KEX Engine.

The Thing Remastered trailer

In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team. He’s sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive. To do so, he must gain their trust and ensure that their fear and paranoia don’t get the best of them … or himself.

The Thing: Remastered is a faithful restoration of the cult-classic 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game inspired by Universal Pictures’ genre-defining 1982 film, The Thing. Nightdive Studios has upgraded this horrifying classic for the modern era. It uses its proprietary KEX Engine for play on current-generation gaming devices up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS. Improvements to character models, textures, and animations have been hand-crafted by Nightdive Studios. This includes the implementation of advanced 3D rendering for updated lighting and atmospheric effects. That makes for a suspenseful and disgustingly detailed remaster that reanimates the thrilling game for modern audiences.

“Many of us at Nightdive Studios are ardent fans of the horror genre, so it’s been an incredible honor to work within the world of the iconic The Thing,” said Larry Kuperman, Nightdive Studios’ Director of Business Development. “The 1982 film is a masterpiece and truly one of the most impactful pieces of art in the horror genre. With The Thing: Remastered, we’re honoring that legacy and Computer Artworks’ incredible game inspired by the story that further expanded the lore.”