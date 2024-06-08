Astro’s Playroom 1.900.000 Update Adds New Trophies and In-Game Extras

Fresh from the announcement of the new Astro Bot game, the Astro’s Playroom 1.900.000 update has added new trophies and in-game extras.

Team ASOBI may be tinkering away on a full-fat Astro game, but it hasn’t prevented the developer from adding to its beloved PS5 pack-in title. Moreover, it appears the new goodies are related to Astro Bot.

Here’s what’s new in the Astro’s Playroom 1.900.000 update.

A mysterious portal has appeared in the center of PlayStation Labo. Could this be related to ASTRO’s new big adventure?

A new collection of gatchas have also been added. Time to go spend those extra coins!

A Special Bot has appeared in GPU Jungle and needs your help! Solve the riddle to rescue it. It may all be connected to Astro’s next big adventure? Let the search begin! Tick Tock…

New Trophies

Silver

Four The Players – Rescued all four Special Bots. Time to go off to a new adventure!

Bronze

Hunted Down – Rescued Special Bot trapped in GPU Jungle.

No Escape! – Rescued Special Bot trapped in Memory Meadow.

Bronze Deja Phew! – Rescued Special Bot trapped in SSD Speedway.

Grand Tourist – Rescued Special Bot trapped in Cooling Springs.

Astro’s Playroom is free to download on PS5.

Astro Bot will be released for PS5 on September 6, 2024.