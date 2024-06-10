Citizen Sleeper 2 PS5 Release Confirmed as Gameplay Trailer Drops

Fellow Traveller and Jump Over the Age revealed a Citizen Sleeper 2 PS5 release is coming, as a new gameplay trailer also debuted.

Previously, the game had been announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC, but now news of a PS5 and Nintendo Switch version has also been revealed ahead of its early 2025 release date.

The highly anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector takes players to the Starward Belt, a richly realized, ramshackle set of habitats in an asteroid belt full of secrets, stories, and characters trying to make ends meet.

Citizen Sleeper 2 PS5 Trailer

Players step into the shoes of a Sleeper, an emulated human mind housed in an artificial body. They are on the run from the corporation that made them and the gang that seeks to control them. To stay ahead of their pursuers, the player will have to commandeer a ship, build a network of crew and allies, and take on challenging contracts as they seek to build a future for themselves.

Your crew starts with Serafin, your fellow escapee and a rock-solid pilot. But you’ll need scrappers, engineers and all sorts to take on the contracts that’ll keep you flying. Contracts take place far from the bars and shops of the Belt’s many hubs, and these high-risk jobs each have their own challenges, where failure is just a few bad dice rolls away, so you’ll want to make sure you pick the right crew for work.

Players will choose a class, configure their skills and assemble their crew in unique tabletop-inspired gameplay. Their future depends on the roll of a dice, as they make difficult choices in a complex world. Reinventing the award-winning systems of Citizen Sleeper, the sequel is a deep narrative RPG that will satisfy both fans of the original game and new players alike.