Xbox Games Showcase 2024: All games headed to PS5, PS4

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 took place yesterday, and as expected, quite a few games at the event are headed to the PS5 and PS4. Some of the titles in the list below may seem familiar, and that’s because they are previously revealed games, with the Xbox Showcase offering either new trailers or a new look at gameplay. All trailers are linked within.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Which games are coming to PS5, PS4?

Which games(s) are you looking forward to the most? Share your picks with us in the comments section below.