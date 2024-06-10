Xbox Games Showcase 2024: All games headed to PS5, PS4

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 took place yesterday, and as expected, quite a few games at the event are headed to the PS5 and PS4. Some of the titles in the list below may seem familiar, and that’s because they are previously revealed games, with the Xbox Showcase offering either new trailers or a new look at gameplay. All trailers are linked within.
Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Which games are coming to PS5, PS4?
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on PS5, PS4 on October 25
- Doom: The Dark Ages will release on PS5 in 2025
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming to PS5 in 2024
- Fallout 76: Skyline Valley update coming June 12
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG, coming to PS5 in 2025
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater got a trailer
- Sea of Thieves Season 13 is out on July 25
- Flintock: The Siege of Dawn will finally release on the PS5 on July 18
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion will release in October 2024
- Mixtape, a new narrative game from the team behind The Artful Escape, coming to PS5 in 2025
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road collection will release on June 18
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure sees the return of Max Caulfield on PS5 on October 29
- Mecha Break is a multiplayer mech game headed to PS5 in 2025
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a soulslike set in the Ming Dynasty, out 2025 on PS5
- Atomfall is a survival game headed to PS5, PS4 in 2025
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows got a gameplay trailer
Which games(s) are you looking forward to the most? Share your picks with us in the comments section below.