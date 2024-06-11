PlayStation Store Update Worldwide June 11, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

AEW Fight Forever

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Streets of Rage 4

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

Arcade Archives Rug Rats

Bad Birds

Baking Time!

BroodStar

Case Files: Behind Closed Doors

Cowboy Duel: Red Wild West Massacre

Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions

Detective – Minerva Case

Dig or Die

Downward: Enhanced Edition

Football Striker 2024 – PS4 & PS5

Fridge Escape

Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo

Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Light Snake

Marble Maze

MFC – Midnight Fight Club

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021

Musashi vs Cthulhu

OCTOPATH TRAVELER PS4＆PS5

POMBERO: The Lord of the Night

Reaper Survivors

Rider’s Spirits

Rocksmith™+

Shinobi: The Warlord

Shopping Clutter: Winter Break

Slime Rancher 2

The Smurfs – Village Party

Super Ninja Miner

Tomb Raider: Legend

Tour de France 2024

V Rising

Zombie Legion

