PS Plus Premium’s PS2 Games and Third-Party Classics Get Trophy Support

While Sony has been making good on its promise to add trophies for PS Plus Premium classics, subscribers have been surprised by retroactive trophy patches for third-party games. First-party classics have been launching with trophy lists but third parties were allowed to skip the extra step.

List of PS Plus Premium classics that have received trophies

Starting today, PS Plus Premium subscribers will get access to three PS2 games as part of their catalog: Tomb Raider Legend, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus. While we expected Sly Cooper to get trophy support, third-party games Tomb Raider Legend and Star Wars: The Clone Wars also came with trophies this time.

What’s more is that previously-released third-party classics have been updated with trophy lists, as picked up by PSNProfiles. The recipients of the patches are: Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Toy Story 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, and Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus.

This is quite a significant development, and gives us hope that other third-party classics, like Tekken, will also receive trophies eventually. Sony had previously said that trophy support has been left to developers’ discretion.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for more patches and keep our readers posted.