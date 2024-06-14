Elden Ring Update Coming Next Week, Includes New Features and Fixes

FromSoftware has announced that the next Elden Ring update will roll out on Thursday, June 20, and has shared an overview of the patch notes. The update will coincide with the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and will bring new features, bug fixes, and balance adjustments.

Elden Ring will undergo server maintenance for several hours on June 20 to deploy the update, after which you can expect to see the following:

New Inventory features:

Newly obtained items will be marked with a “!“.

A new tab called “Recent Items” has been added to review recently obtained items.

New Summoning Pool features:

Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+.

Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled / disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu. Only active Summoning Pools will be selected when using the Small Golden Effigy.

New hairstyles:

Five new hairstyles have been added to the game. They can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or using Rennala’s Rebirth feature.

Complete patch notes detailing all the bug fixes and balance adjustments will be available nearer the time.