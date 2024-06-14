Sker Ritual New Free Map Revealed for Co-op Horror Shooter

Wales Interactive has teased a new free map for its co-op horror shooter Sker Ritual. The teaser may also include a secret release date.

The House of the Damned map will be available to all players and has already been penciled in for a July release on Sker Ritual’s roadmap. Wales Interactive has said it’s still on track to meet that.

But the teaser perhaps offers a more concrete date. Several people have pointed out that the Morse code in the 20-second preview suggests a July 22, 2024, release date.

Sker Ritual trailer and details

Sker Ritual is an intense round-based zombie survival FPS, play solo or co-op. Shoot your way through relentless waves of vicious horrors with high-octane objectives, upgrading steampunk weapons, collecting Celtic God powers, and surviving the onslaught of the Quiet Ones.

”The Quiet Ones are back in this round-based survival FPS. Face hordes of new and familiar enemies, supercharged elites with unique supernatural powers, upgradeable steam-punk weapons, interchangeable spine-chilling masks, and mysterious story objectives from the writing talent behind Maid of Sker, Battlefield 1, and Total War: Rome II.”

Sker Ritual is a spiritual successor to single-player horror game Maid of Sker. It was launched out of Early Access on April 18, 2024.