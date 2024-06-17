Lords of the Fallen Sequel’s Release Date Window Confirmed

CI Games has confirmed the release date window of the next entry in its Lords of the Fallen series. To be co-published by Epic Games, the sequel is expected to be out in 2026 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Per the agreement between both parties, the third Lords of the Fallen entry will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC.

Next Lords of the Fallen’s official title has yet to be announced

CI Games has said that it’s new Lords of the Fallen game is being developed under the working title Project 3. The first two games in the series shared the same name, and were released nine years apart.

The original game released in 2014 and was co-developed by Deck13 and CI Games. The 2023 game was developed by Hexworks. It’s unclear who will develop the upcoming game but CI has relinquished PC publishing duties for Epic to take over. Meanwhile, CI will retain publishing and distribution rights for consoles.

Lords of the Fallen series has been a surprise hit for CI Games. The 2023 title sold over a million copies within its first 10 days. “We’re incredibly grateful to the passionate Lords of the Fallen community for their invaluable feedback and ongoing support,” CI said last year. “It’s their unwavering dedication that has made this success possible, and we couldn’t be prouder to share it with them.”