Captain Blood: Pirate Action Game Re-Emerges on Modern Consoles and PC

After multiple failed iterations and vanishing for nearly 15 years, the pirate action game Captain Blood finally sees the light of day.

It’s been in the works since the turn of the century, but word on it stopped in 2010. Now, publisher SNEG, along with developers Seawolf Studio and General Arcade, will bring Captain Blood to life on PS4, PS5, and other modern consoles and PCs this fall.

Check out the Captain Blood re-announcement trailer and details on the game.

Captain Blood trailer and details

There will be BLOOD!

Captain Blood is a pirate-themed action game set on the Spanish Main in the 17th century, where you step into the boots of a fearsome pirate on a quest for gold and glory. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack-and-slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers.

Prepare for intense deck battles where you can fire the ship’s cannons and fend off blood-thirsty boarding crews. Collect gold to upgrade your fighting skills, buy new weapons, and become the most feared buccaneer on the high seas. Fight for wealth and glory!