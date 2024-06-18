Evotinction: Sci-fi Stealth Game Gets PS4 & PS5 Release Date

PlayStation China Hero Project’s Evotinction, a ”hack-and-stealth” sci-fi game, has had its PS4, PS5, and PC release date set.

Published by Astrolabe Games and Perp Games and developed by Spikewave Games, Evotinction will hit all three platforms on September 13, 2024.

You can watch the Evotinction trailer and learn more about the game below.

Evotinction trailer and game details

In the near future, in a remote research facility named HERE, the AI system controlling the facility gets infected by a virus called RED and subsequently goes rogue, starting to attack humans. Dr. Liu decides to infiltrate this lost facility on his own to face the AI, uncover the truth, and save humanity.

A one-man infiltration into an AI-controlled rampart. Utilize the kaleidoscopic hacking skills the doctor masters to cope with adversaries. Disable the security system remotely, rewrite IFF IDs, or manipulate rogue AI’s behavior… Do what you can to avoid any unnecessary encounters.

Make your way in stealthily and neutralize all threats one by one. Go deep into the heart of the facility to face the core crisis!

Core Crisis, Machine Awakening

“Genie”—those everyday service robots will be your most common opponents. Each of those service robots has its routine patrol, and the AI system behind their behaviors also coordinates the efforts of those robots to maximize their efficiency.

In addition, the doctor will encounter certain killer robots specially-engineered to neutralize any threats to the core system as he gets deeper into the facility.

Could the infected AI be to blame for everything? Or perhaps there are additional unidentified reasons lurking somewhere? All will be eventually revealed along with the doctor’s investigation…

Tech-Augmented Hack-and Stealth

Not your traditional protagonist, Dr. Liu, an ordinary researcher with absolutely zero combat training, will have to infiltrate the facility on his own. Not a specialist in melee combat or a slick gunslinger, the doctor is just an average joe when it comes to “combat.”

However, as a tech-savvy researcher, he is able to hack, disrupt, and manipulate all these rogue AIs to guide himself through this dangerous automated facility.

Long-range signal disrupting, radio and electromagnetic jamming, hologram illusion, malware implant, system takeover, IFF spoofing… Make use of the doctor’s full arsenal of gadgets to hack a way inside and out!