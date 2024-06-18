PlayStation Store Update Worldwide June 18, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- AEW Fight Forever
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
- Streets of Rage 4
PSVR Games
- Tarzan VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- #BLUD
- AVARIS3 Offline Ver.
- Acrylic Nails!
- Astrune Academy
- Cazzarion: Portal Pilot
- Color Snake
- Dead Station 2
- Football 2024 Journey
- Froggy Bouncing Adventures
- Fruit Mountain
- Gallery Of Things: Reveries
- Goblins
- Guess the Flag!
- Hidden Cats in Paris
- Horror Tales: The Beggar
- I Love Finding Cats & Pups Collector’s Edition
- Learn to Play Vol. 3 – Mice Love Cheese
- METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED
- Magical Drop VI
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- MyRummy®
- Panzer Paladin
- Police Car Parking 3D
- Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye
- Rinthylab labyrinth
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Sky Dunk
- So Much Stuff 3: Odds & Ends Collector’s Edition
- Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power
- Spin the Book
- Spot The Differences! Party
- Still Wakes the Deep
- The Exit 9
- Warfront Tactics: Battlefield Chronicles Battle Simulator
- Willy’s Wonderland – The Game