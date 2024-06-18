PlayStation Store Update Worldwide June 18, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

AEW Fight Forever

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Streets of Rage 4

PSVR Games

Tarzan VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

#BLUD

AVARIS3 Offline Ver.

Acrylic Nails!

Astrune Academy

Cazzarion: Portal Pilot

Color Snake

Dead Station 2

Football 2024 Journey

Froggy Bouncing Adventures

Fruit Mountain

Gallery Of Things: Reveries

Goblins

Guess the Flag!

Hidden Cats in Paris

Horror Tales: The Beggar

I Love Finding Cats & Pups Collector’s Edition

Learn to Play Vol. 3 – Mice Love Cheese

METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED

Magical Drop VI

Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

MyRummy®

Panzer Paladin

Police Car Parking 3D

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye

Rinthylab labyrinth

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Sky Dunk

So Much Stuff 3: Odds & Ends Collector’s Edition

Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power

Spin the Book

Spot The Differences! Party

Still Wakes the Deep

The Exit 9

Warfront Tactics: Battlefield Chronicles Battle Simulator

Willy’s Wonderland – The Game

