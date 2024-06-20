PlayStation Portal Update 3.0.0 Gets Delayed Release, Patch Notes Revealed

Sony finally released PlayStation Portal system software update 3.0.0 this morning, following a day’s delay. As previously revealed, the handheld can now connect to public networks and display battery percentage, among other things.
PlayStation Portal update 3.0.0 patch notes (June 20, 2024)
Complete patch notes for PS Portal system software update 3.0.0 are as follows:
- PS Portal can now connect to public networks. If there’s a public network available in places such as hotels, cafes, and airports, you can connect your PS Portal to the Wi-Fi by entering the required information (such as ID, password, and room number) using your mobile phone or computer.
- To connect to public networks, make sure that the initial setup for your PS Portal is completed.
- To comply with regulations for various countries and regions, PS Portal might not support connections to certain public networks, such as 5GHz networks.
- When you use the touchpad area on the screen during Remote Play, you’ll now see visual feedback.
- Your PS Portal can now display the remaining battery level as a percentage on the status bar at the top right of the screen. Open the quick menu, go to Settings > System > Battery, and then turn on Show Battery Percentage.
- We’ve improved system software performance and stability.
- We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.