Elden Ring DLC Difficulty Results in Controversy and Negative Player Reviews

FromSoftware might have finally broken players’ resolve with Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC‘s difficulty level. The usual “git gud” brigade is having such a hard time with the content that the DLC has continuously been review bombed on Steam since its launch, with many complaining about a significant spike in difficulty level.

Bandai Namco responds to Elden Ring DLC difficulty controversy

Elden Ring DLC reviews on Steam range from negative to mixed, which is in stark contrast to critic reviews. This is particularly amusing because critics often come under fire for complaining about unfair difficulty spikes, giving birth to silly internet phrases like “game journo difficulty.” Well, the tables have turned and neither Bandai Namco nor FromSoftware have any plans to dial the challenge down.

Over on X, Bandai Namco called out folks complaining about difficulty:

This is a suggestion to level up your Scadutree Blessing — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 22, 2024

In a new interview with The Guardian, FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki said that dialling down Elden Ring’s difficulty would “break the game.” “Had we taken that approach, I don’t think the game would have done what it did, because the sense of achievement that players gain from overcoming these hurdles is such a fundamental part of the experience,” Miyazaki explained.

Elden Ring DLC’s difficulty is here to stay. Players will just have to “git gud.”