PlayStation Store Update Worldwide June 25, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

AEW Fight Forever

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

Streets of Rage 4

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

All Of Us Are Dead

Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA II

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition

The Boys Escape

Bum Simulator

Cazzarion: Ship Hunting

Cyberpunk Parkour Uprising

DIY Fashion Star

Etera

Everafter Falls

Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms

Favela Zombie Shooter

Football Striker 2024 – PS4 & PS5

ForeVR Cornhole

Frog Jumper

Frogun Encore

Glowface

Glyphs of Gitzan

GRAVEN

Greed 3: Old Enemies Returning

The Inheritance of Crimson Manor

Love Island

Marble Maze

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories

NeoSprint

The Ouroboros King

Pixel Coloring Paint

Pogo Stick Champion

Poopy Time

Primal Survivors

Rinthylab labyrinth

Rusted Moss

SPACE PENGUINS

Stellar Interface

Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams

Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business

Thief Simulator: Heist Master

Times & Galaxy

Until Then

Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge

Whacking Hell!

Willy’s Wonderland – The Game

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship – Remastered

Next Page: European Update