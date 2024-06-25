PlayStation Store Update Worldwide June 25, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- AEW Fight Forever
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
- Streets of Rage 4
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition
- All Of Us Are Dead
- Arcade Archives RASTAN SAGA II
- Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition
- The Boys Escape
- Bum Simulator
- Cazzarion: Ship Hunting
- Cyberpunk Parkour Uprising
- DIY Fashion Star
- Etera
- Everafter Falls
- Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms
- Favela Zombie Shooter
- Football Striker 2024 – PS4 & PS5
- ForeVR Cornhole
- Frog Jumper
- Frogun Encore
- Glowface
- Glyphs of Gitzan
- GRAVEN
- Greed 3: Old Enemies Returning
- The Inheritance of Crimson Manor
- Love Island
- Marble Maze
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories
- NeoSprint
- The Ouroboros King
- Pixel Coloring Paint
- Pogo Stick Champion
- Poopy Time
- Primal Survivors
- Rinthylab labyrinth
- Rusted Moss
- SPACE PENGUINS
- Stellar Interface
- Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Thief Simulator: Heist Master
- Times & Galaxy
- Until Then
- Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge
- Whacking Hell!
- Willy’s Wonderland – The Game
- Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship – Remastered