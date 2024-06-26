The First Descendant Gameplay Trailers Drops Ahead of Looter Shooter’s PS5 Launch

The First Descendant will be released on PS4 and PS5 next week, so Nexon Games has launched fresh trailers and details of the PS5 version’s perks.

The First Descendant is a third-person online co-op looter shooter. In the game, players will become a Descendant, inheriting mysterious powers and tasked with protecting their homeland – the continent of Ingris – from alien invaders.

Here’s the gameplay trailer and what to expect when The First Descendant launches on July 2, 2024.

The First Descendant gameplay trailer and game details

Launch content

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, The First Descendant is a next-generation looter shooter that focuses on the fun of grinding and growth. It’s a game where you collect and enhance various characters, unique-effect firearms, external components that boost character and skill performance, and modules to tune the performance of characters and weapons, presenting you with the challenge of creating your own unique build.

At launch, five new fields that have not been previously revealed will be added, along with 16 types of new end-game content called Instance Dungeons. Additionally, 16 types of Void Intercept Battles – large boss raids considered the highlight of The First Descendant – will also be introduced.

Additionally, Descendants, who are central to the game, will be added. In total, 19 Descendants will be introduced, including 14 original Descendants and 5 high-performance versions known as Ultimate Descendants.

PS5 Graphical features

Additionally, we are pleased to introduce the graphical features available at launch for the first time, specifically for PS5. Since last year’s Crossplay Open Beta, we have invested significant effort into optimizing and enhancing graphic quality for PS5.

Firstly, we added a Balanced Mode to the graphics settings, which was unavailable during the Beta. PS5 users can now choose from three modes: Fidelity, Balanced, and Performance, offering a variety of options to suit your preferences.

Additionally, we have implemented the high-resolution shadow mapping technique, Virtual Shadow Map (VSM), provided by Unreal Engine 5 after extensive optimization efforts, enhancing the overall visual quality.

Furthermore, we added options for Ray Tracing and AMD Frame Generation, offering choices for those who desire higher visual quality or improved performance.