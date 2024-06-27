Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Remaster Release Date Confirmed

Aspyr Media has announced they are collaborating with Lucasfilm Games to bring a remaster of the original 2002 game Star Wars: Bounty Hunter to PS5 and PS4, with the release date coming soon. The remaster will include improved graphics, a new flashlight tool, and a new easter egg.

The new version of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 1, 2024. Preorders for the game are available today and those who grab the game before August 1 will get a 10% discount off the normal price of $19.99.

The third-person action-adventure game puts players in the role of Jango Fett, the most feared Bounty Hunter in the galaxy. His aim is to capture a deranged Dark Jedi using a range of weapons and tools, while also ridding the galaxy of plenty of other galactic scum.

One of the bigger differences between the remaster and the original game is the addition of a new easter egg. The original game included a “very low-resolution texture” that had a message written in Aurebesh encouraging players to “Cash in all bounties to play as Boba.” The problem was that Boba Fett wasn’t included in the game so even a 100% save file could only play as Jango Fett. However, in the remaster players can now equip the Boba Fett skin after they have completed the campaign.

The improved graphics include dynamic lighting, a new flashlight for darker areas, and better environment textures that include bump maps. Meanwhile, PS5 players can make use of DualSense features like adaptive triggers for weapon feedback, voice comms through the controller’s speaker, and a visual indicator of Jango’s current health status through the lightbar display.